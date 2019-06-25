Yang to give $1,000 a month to Twitter user on Colbert

By Rebecca Klar - 06/25/19 09:41 AM EDT
 
Democratic presidential candidate Andrew YangAndrew YangYang to give ,000 a month to Twitter user on Colbert Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced What do millennials want? MORE offered a yearlong $1,000 monthly payment to a contest winner during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen ColbertStephen Tyrone ColbertYang to give ,000 a month to Twitter user on Colbert Key endorsements: A who's who in early states McConnell dismisses latest Jon Stewart criticism: We 'never left' 9/11 victims behind MORE" as a test run to his universal basic income plan. 

Yang announced the contest Monday night, four days ahead of the first Democratic presidential debate he'll appear in. 

To enter, a Twitter user must retweet the tech entrepreneur's contest announcement and follow him by July 4. 

"Let's show why money is the answer & why this is the campaign for the people," Yang tweeted.

This will be the third pilot "Freedom Dividend" for Yang, according to his campaign. He gave two others to voters in Iowa and New Hampshire. 

Freedom Dividends are a key, and unique, aspect of Yang's campaign. His bid for the presidency is rooted in his proposal for a universal basic income. 

The plan would give every American, regardless of income, a $1,000 dividend each month. Yang says it would help American workers adjust to a shifting workforce as automation will leave many jobless. 

