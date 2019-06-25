Poll: Biden holds 7-point lead over 2020 Democratic field

Former vice president Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - In exclusive interview, Trump talks Biden, Iran, SCOTUS and reparations Biden to debate for first time as front-runner Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced MORE holds a 7-point lead over a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates in a new poll.

The Emerson poll found that 34 percent of Democratic primary voters support Biden, who is trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 27 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had 14 percent support, followed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) with 7 percent, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-Ind.) with 6 percent and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) with 3 percent.

The other candidates polled at 1 percent or lower. A majority of Democratic voters — 56 percent — said they might change their vote, and 85 percent said they planned to watch the upcoming Democratic debates.

“Similar to our other polls, Biden and Sanders voters are the most loyal with 50% to 55% saying they are set on their candidates," said Emerson Poll Director Spencer Kimball in a statement.

"Comparatively, 33% of Warren, 18% of Harris and 17% of Buttigieg voters say they will stick with their current choices, this suggests that about 30% of the Democratic electorate are spoken for and another 30% leaning toward the top two candidates as of now leaves a narrow lane for another candidate to grab a plurality of the vote,” Kimball added.

Researchers collected data between June 21 and 24 and the responses of Democratic Primary voters have a plus or minus 4.5 percent margin of error.

More than two dozen people are vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Twenty of them will participate in the first Democratic debate this week.