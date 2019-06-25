Warren joins Castro in call to decriminalize illegal border crossings: report

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAbigail Disney: 'We're creating a super-class' of rich people Is Big Tech biased? The Hill's Morning Report - In exclusive interview, Trump talks Biden, Iran, SCOTUS and reparations MORE (D-Mass.), a top tier 2020 candidate, on Tuesday joined fellow candidate Julián Castro in a call to decriminalize illegal border crossings.

Warren has yet to release a comprehensive immigration reform plan, but confirmed in a statement to HuffPost that she agrees with Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development Secretary.

“We should not be criminalizing mamas and babies trying to flee violence at home or trying to build a better future. We must pass comprehensive immigration reform that is in line with our values, creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants including our DREAMers, and protects our borders," Warren said in a statement to HuffPost.

Sawyer Hackett, a spokesman for Castro, cited Castro's call to repeal the law in April as one reason the former mayor is "undeniably a leader on big ideas during this primary."





"Every candidate will call for ending family separation, this is the only way to guarantee it," he said.

The Hill has reached out to the Warren campaign for comment.

Castro called for the repeal of Section 1325, the law which makes illegal entry a federal misdemeanor, in April.

The former San Antonio mayor said the law has been weaponized to target immigrants.

Warren's reported support for decriminalizing undocumented border crossing follows reports of alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions at migrant detention centers.

On Tuesday, it was announced acting Customers and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner John Sanders will be stepping down later this month.