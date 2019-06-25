Progressive group endorses three House freshmen

A progressive group threw its support behind three House freshmen who flipped Republican-held seats in last year’s midterms.

Democracy for America (DFA) officially endorsed Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), Mike Levin (D-Calif.) and Lauren Underwood Lauren UnderwoodCongressional scorekeeper: Repealing SALT deduction cap would benefit high earners Republicans raise concerns over House campaign arm leadership House panel to hold hearings on SALT deduction cap MORE (D-Ill.) Tuesday. All three unseated Republicans in 2018 and are running for their second term.

DFA cast all three House members as allies of a slate of progressive causes, including expanding health care and combating climate change.

The support comes as progressive groups are intending to flex their muscle in 2020 primaries. DFA has already announced endorsements for progressive stars like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLawmakers 'failed us' says ICE chief Pelosi, Democratic leaders seek to quell liberal revolt over border bill Bronx restaurants thank Ocasio-Cortez for her endorsements MORE (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarPelosi, Democratic leaders seek to quell liberal revolt over border bill Sanders unveils student debt plan amid rivalry with Warren Sanders proposes canceling .6 trillion in US student debt MORE (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyProgressives seize on impeachment in 2020 primaries Overnight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Democrats take aim at Trump policies by passing T spending package MORE (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibLawmakers urge young women to run for office at DC conference Sanders proposes canceling .6 trillion in US student debt GOP hopes dim on reclaiming House MORE (D-Mich.).

“In just a few short months, Mike has established himself as a steadfast champion for Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and the battle against income inequality. He’s governing on the values he ran on and the vision for the future of the country ... that inspired a historic number of Americans to turn out in the 2018 midterm elections,” DFA CEO Yvette Simpson said in a press release announcing the endorsement for Levin.

DFA noted that Porter supports similar policies and that Underwood is the youngest black woman to ever win a seat in Congress.

Of the three new endorsees, Underwood is likely facing the toughest reelection challenge. Though she has yet to attract a Democratic primary challenger, a number of Republicans are looking to take her on in a district that President Trump Donald John TrumpNew EPA rule would expand Trump officials' powers to reject FOIA requests Democratic senator introduces bill to ban gun silencers Democrats: Ex-Commerce aide said Ross asked him to examine adding census citizenship question MORE won by nearly 4 points in 2016. Her Illinois district is rated a "toss-up" by Cook Political Report.

Meanwhile, Levin's race is rated "likely Democratic" while Porter's district is rated "lean Democratic."