Buttigieg's use of dating app Hinge inspires partnership with Rock the Vote

Mayor Pete Buttigieg's high-profile match with now-husband Chasten has inspired the makers of a popular dating app to dive into the 2020 race.

Hinge announced on Wednesday that it is partnering up with Rock the Vote to push the app’s users to get politically active ahead of this week’s Democratic presidential debates.

Starting on Wednesday, the first day of the first Democratic debates, the dating app will donate one dollar to the Rock the Vote organization for every "like" Hinge gets on an Instagram post featuring the political organization.

Users will also be able to register to vote online through the groups.

"After finding that the majority of our members would like to date someone who is politically active, we couldn’t think of a better partner to inspire political activism than Rock The Vote," a Hinge spokesperson told The Hill.

This is not the first time Rock the Vote has teamed up with a dating app to push young people to get to the ballot box.

The group partnered with Tinder during the 2016 presidential election, rolling out a feature called “Swipe the Vote," which told users which presidential candidate they most agreed with based on a list of questions.

The feature was also employed during the 2018 midterm elections, which saw record voter turnout.

The goal of the partnerships is to make sure young voters have enough information to get to the polls and are informed on the decisions they make at the ballot box.

“The thing to remember about young voters is they’re new voters. They’re completely new to the process,” Rock the Vote president Carolyn DeWitt told The Hill.

“The big hurdle and the big challenge we actually face is helping them through the process. So that’s notifying them that there are even things such as registration deadlines and what those deadlines are,” she said.