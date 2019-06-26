Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE is not only leading the field of Democratic presidential contenders in polls, he's also leading in another vital tool to evaluate races: prediction and betting markets.

A look at three major prediction and betting markets shows Biden with a substantial lead to win the Democratic nomination, followed by Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (Calif.), as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE.

That order roughly reflects the standing of the Democratic contenders in polls — except for one surprise: tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE, who places highly in each of the betting markets, far above where he stands in traditional surveys.

The Hill will take a look at these three markets before and after each of the Democratic debates, to show how perceptions have shifted among people willing to bet money on candidates.

Here's where candidates currently rank, just hours before the first debate is set to kick off on Wednesday evening. A second debate will follow on Thursday:

PREDICTIT

The platform is the most popular political prediction market. Modeled like a stock market, participants bet on whether the candidate will, or will not, become the nominee — a decision that can increase or decrease the value assigned to each candidate.

26 cents: Biden

22 cents: Warren

15 cents: Sanders

14 cents: Yang

13 cents: Buttigieg

12 cents: Harris

5 cents: Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Biden, Harris get most speaking time at second debate MORE (N.J.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCastro sees strongest fundraising day post-Democratic debate Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates On The Money: House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves | McConnell dismisses one-year stopgap floated by White House | Mnuchin pushing Trump to put Secret Service under Treasury control MORE (Texas)

4 cents: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign promotes merchandise mocking Trump Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions McConnell relishes role as 2020 debate villain MORE (Minn.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions MORE (Hawaii)

2 cents: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Biden falters in Democratic debate Buttigieg: We don't know what allies Trump 'will have pissed off worst' MORE (N.Y.)

1 cent: Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (Colo.), Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanWinners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions Warren, Booker, Castro see favorability jump after first Democratic debate: poll MORE (Ohio) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE (Calif.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeWinners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Second Democratic debate largely steers clear of climate change Biden, Harris get most speaking time at second debate MORE, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock wins endorsement from prominent Iowa Democrat The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Second Democratic debate largely steers clear of climate change MORE, former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDelaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Warren, Booker, Castro see favorability jump after first Democratic debate: poll Young Turks founder: 'I actually really respect John Delaney' MORE (Md.), author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Delaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' MORE

BOVADA*

Bovada uses more traditional betting odds, like the ones for sporting events. Numbers reflect potential gains, with favorite candidates returning less than those seen as long-shot candidates.

+200: Biden



+400: Buttigieg



+450: Sanders



+550: Harris



+700: Warren



+1,200: Yang



+1,800: O’Rourke



+3,000: Gabbard



+3,300: Booker



+4,000: Klobuchar



+8,000: Castro, Gillibrand

* A previous version of this story used Bovada's chances of winning the presidency, but it has been updated to reflect the odds of winning the nomination.

BETONLINE

BetOnline uses the same odds system as Bovada.

+175: Biden

+350: Warren

+500: Buttigieg

+800: Sanders, Harris

+1,000: Yang

+2,500: O'Rourke

+3,300: Booker

+5,000: Gillibrand, Castro, Klobuchar, Gabbard

+10,000: Hickenlooper, Delaney, Ryan, de Blasio, Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton#PassTheTorch trends after Swalwell swipes at Biden during Democratic debate 2020 Democrats celebrate Supreme Court citizenship question decision The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (Mass.), Bullock, Inslee, Swalwell, Bennet

-- Updated at 3:15 p.m.