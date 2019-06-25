Warren making impromptu visit to Florida migrant detention center

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAbigail Disney: 'We're creating a super-class' of rich people Is Big Tech biased? The Hill's Morning Report - In exclusive interview, Trump talks Biden, Iran, SCOTUS and reparations MORE (D-Mass), a 2020 presidential candidate, said during a rally Tuesday that she would attempt to visit a migrant detention center in Florida the next day.

Warren’s announcement was spurred by a question from a rally attendee, according to Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an audience member asked Warren to bring increased attention to the migrant holding centers following reports of terrible conditions, Warren responded, "I'm going to Homestead tomorrow," referring to a detention facility nearby.

A surprise at this town hall: An audience member asks Warren to bring attention to immigrant detention centers.



"I'm going to Homestead tomorrow," Warren says. "Come with me."



(Was not previously on her public sked.) — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 26, 2019

She also invited the attendee to “come with me,” according to Weigel, who reported that a visit to the facility was not on Warren's public schedule.

"We have to shut down that facility and shut it down now," she said as the crowd cheered and broke into a chant of “shut it down.”

"We have to shut down that facility and shut it down now," Warren says. Cheers of "shut it down!" break out. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 26, 2019

The Hill has reached out to Warren’s campaign for comment.

Warren, a top-tier Democratic candidate, is already in Florida this week for the upcoming debates in Miami.

She held a rally at Florida International University on Tuesday after arriving in southern Florida earlier in the week.

Warren has frequently criticized President Trump Donald John TrumpNew EPA rule would expand Trump officials' powers to reject FOIA requests Democratic senator introduces bill to ban gun silencers Democrats: Ex-Commerce aide said Ross asked him to examine adding census citizenship question MORE for his hard-line immigration policies. She has called for border crossings of undocumented immigrants to be decriminalized.

Conditions at border facilities have received increased scrutiny since lawyers reported unsanitary and unsafe conditions there.