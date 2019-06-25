Conservative group launches ad calling on 2020 Democrats to name potential Supreme Court picks

A right-leaning group announced this week it would launch a $1.1 million ad campaign targeting Democratic presidential candidates, urging voters to demand the White House hopefuls reveal the names of judges they would consider appointing to the Supreme Court if elected.

The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) alleged in its announcement that Democrats had compiled a "secret list" of potential nominees to the high court, comparing it to a list of judicial nominees released by President Trump Donald John TrumpNew EPA rule would expand Trump officials' powers to reject FOIA requests Democratic senator introduces bill to ban gun silencers Democrats: Ex-Commerce aide said Ross asked him to examine adding census citizenship question MORE during the 2016 campaign.

The 30-second ads will run nationally for two weeks.

“President Trump was open and honest with the American people and has kept his promise. He released his list of judges, but [former Vice President] Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - In exclusive interview, Trump talks Biden, Iran, SCOTUS and reparations Biden to debate for first time as front-runner Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced MORE and other Democrats running for president have yet to reveal theirs. Democratic candidates and liberal groups are campaigning to pack the courts with liberal judges, while keeping their list secret," JCN's Carrie Severino said in a statement.

"Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and all Democratic presidential candidates should stop hiding and release their list of potential Supreme Court nominees so the American people can judge for themselves," she added.

Republican-aligned groups have stepped up their attacks against certain policy proposals from Democratic candidates — "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal — and accused the party of promoting socialist programs.

A super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership launched an ad campaign against two House Democrats — Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezLawmakers 'failed us' says ICE chief Pelosi, Democratic leaders seek to quell liberal revolt over border bill Bronx restaurants thank Ocasio-Cortez for her endorsements MORE (N.Y.) and Antonio DelgadoAntonio Ramon DelgadoFreshman Democrats call on McConnell to hold vote on election reform bill Democrats face voters clamoring for impeachment T.I., Charlamagne Tha God advocate for opportunity zones on Capitol Hill MORE (N.Y.) — over the Green New Deal in February, arguing that Americans would have "less freedom" under the proposal.

The Biden campaign sent out a fundraising email Tuesday evening referencing a different attack ad running in early primary states that criticized his promise to overturn the 2017 GOP tax bill, according to his campaign.

"A right-wing group will be airing deceptive ads in key early states right as Joe takes the debate stage! Why? They don’t like Joe’s plan to roll back Trump’s tax cuts on the super-rich," Biden's campaign wrote in an email to supporters.