Trump campaign buys full-page ads in Miami newspapers ahead of Democratic debates

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign buys full page ads in Miami newspapers ahead of Dem debates Trump administration's 'forced diplomacy' with Iran isn't working Roy Moore trails Republican field in Alabama MORE's reelection campaign has purchased full-page "Latinos for Trump" advertisements in two Miami newspapers ahead of the Democratic primary debates, set for Wednesday and Thursday in the city.

The ads ran in The Miami Herald and its Spanish-language counterpart, El Nuevo Herald, on Wednesday morning.

Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark tweeted images of the advertisements on Wednesday.

"Check out the @RealDonaldTrump campaign’s full page ADS in the Miami Herald and the Nuevo Herald this morning announcing the launch of #LatinosforTrump!" he wrote.

Check out the @RealDonaldTrump campaign’s full page ADS in the Miami Herald and the Nuevo Herald this morning announcing the launch of #LatinosforTrump! pic.twitter.com/EUYJbKa0TC — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 26, 2019

“Latinos flourish in Trump economy” and “best economy in decades,” read the full-color advertisements.

“President Trump is clear on immigration,” the ads said, “Millions have followed the law to come to America, new immigrants should too.”

They also say Trump is “standing up to tyrants in Cuba & Venezuela.”

The ads were first reported by Politico.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

A total of 20 people vying for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination will debate this week in Miami, with 10 appearing Wednesday evening and 10 appearing Thursday night.

--This report was updated at 10:12 a.m.