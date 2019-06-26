Ocasio-Cortez on Biden: 'I think that he's not a pragmatic choice'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIs AOC the most conservative Democrat in Congress? Man charged with criminal contempt, stalking after visiting Ocasio-Cortez's office multiple times On The Money: House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves | McConnell dismisses one-year stopgap floated by White House | Mnuchin pushing Trump to put Secret Service under Treasury control MORE (D-N.Y.) is dismissing the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE is the best Democrat to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpSenate rejects attempt to curb Trump's Iran war powers Sarah Sanders: I will walk out of the White House 'with my head held high' Atlanta mayor endorses Biden for president MORE.

"I think that he's not a pragmatic choice," Ocasio-Cortez says.



In a lengthy profile on the freshman progressive lawmaker published in Vogue on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said her concerns around Biden are similar to issues former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHarris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC French-American Foundation celebrates 2019 'Young Leaders' MORE had in 2016.

"If you pick the perfect candidate like Joe Biden to win that guy in the diner, the cost will make you lose because you will depress turnout as well,” she said. “And that’s exactly what happened to 2016. We picked the logically fitting candidate, but that candidate did not inspire the turnout that we needed.”

Ocasio-Cortez said her “frustration with politics today” stems from candidates' desire to sacrifice the electorate as a whole for “that dude in a diner.”

"Just so that you can get this very specific slice of Trump voters?” she asked.

Ocasio-Cortez has stayed relatively quiet regarding the crowded Democratic primary field.

She was an organizer on Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated MORE’s (I-Vt.) upstart campaign in 2016, but has declined to endorse him or any other candidates so far.

As a champion of the Green New Deal, Ocasio-Cortez has helped drive the conversation around climate change for 2020 candidates, with several supporting the measure.

Biden is seen as the front-runner in the crowded field, outpacing Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D-Mass.) in virtually all the national polls.