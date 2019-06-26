2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls have said they plan to visit a facility in Homestead, Fla., where migrant children are being held as the 2020 candidates prepare for the first primary debates in Miami this week.

Their visits to the facility come amid renewed scrutiny over the treatment of migrant children in the custody of the U.S. government after attorneys told The Associated Press about filthy, dangerous conditions in which children were being held at a border facility in Clint, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of June 16, some 2,450 unaccompanied migrant children between the ages of 13 and 17 were being held at the Homestead facility, according to a Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

fact sheet

.

Democratic candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (Mass.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar campaign promotes merchandise mocking Trump Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions McConnell relishes role as 2020 debate villain MORE (Minn.), Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE (Calif.) and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate Chris Christie on Chuck Todd: 'The most pretentious know-it-all on network news' MORE said they would visit the facility this week.

Warren and Klobuchar are appearing in the presidential debate Wednesday night, while Swalwell and Williamson are in Thursday night's event.

Warren said she saw children being marched "like little soldiers" in single file with guards when she went to the migrant shelter on Wednesday.

“There weren’t children playing. There weren’t children laughing the way children usually do when they’re moving from one place to another. There were children who were being marched like little soldiers, like little prisoners,” she said.

Here’s Elizabeth Warren on what she saw from outside Homestead today — she requested a visit but was not allowed in. pic.twitter.com/rZSa8C4skH — maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) June 26, 2019

Spokesmen for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE — who both are set to appear in the debate Thursday night — told The Hill in statements that they will also visit the facility on Friday morning.

The Hill has reached out for comment to HHS’s Administration for Children and Families.

Tetiana Anderson, a spokeswoman for Caliburn International, which operates the Homestead center, told The Hill in a statement that visitors to the facility are welcome, but they first have to register with the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which can take up to 14 days.

"The Homestead facility is fully transparent, allowing visitations from religious groups, congressional delegations, local government groups, consular officials and the media that have secured HHS ORR prior approval," Anderson said.

A group of House Democrats visited the facility in February and called it “chilling.”

Twenty of the more than two dozen candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will face off in the debates on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

— Updated at 3:28 p.m.