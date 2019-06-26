Castro spokesperson: 'We don't give a s---' if Trump tweets during debate

A spokesperson for White House hopeful Julián Castro's campaign said in a new interview that they aren't bothered by the possibility of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign buys full page ads in Miami newspapers ahead of Dem debates Trump administration's 'forced diplomacy' with Iran isn't working Roy Moore trails Republican field in Alabama MORE live-tweeting Wednesday night's Democratic presidential debate.

Hackett added that the campaign is “not dedicating any staff resources to what he’s thinking about.”

“We don’t give a shit about that at all,” Sawyer Hackett told Vice News when asked how they'll respond if Trump criticizes Castro on stage.

“This is not the point of the debate,” he said, adding that they are focused on Castro’s message. “He can’t even let the Democratic process play out without inserting his ego into it.”

They asked me so I told them... https://t.co/ibiyffLgDi — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 26, 2019

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Trump would be active on Twitter during the two Democratic primary debates in Miami, Fla. late Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump has not personally said he would tweet during the debates, but said Wednesday morning that he would watch during his flight to Japan for the Group of 20 summit.

He has repeatedly attacked several of the top Democratic contenders on Twitter during the primary cycle.

A spokesperson for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' The Hill's Morning Report - Democratic debates: Miami nice or spice? 5 things to watch in the Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.) campaign told Vice that they would be “focused on the audience of voters.”