Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Sanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's MORE remains a top choice in the 2020 presidential primary among Democratic voters, but top tier candidates are narrowing his lead according to a new poll.

Biden maintains a 6 point advantage, with 24 percent of Democrats surveyed saying they would vote for him if the primary were held today, according to an Economist/YouGov poll.

The web-based poll was conducted between June 22 and June 25, and included 1,500 U.S. adults. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates MORE (D-Mass.) is close behind Biden, with 18 percent of the vote. Warren now polls 3 points ahead of fellow progressive candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders: My views on working with GOP 'a little bit different' from Biden's Scarborough apologizes for 'disaster' of 2020 Democratic debate on MSNBC Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated MORE (I-Vt.).

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAtlanta mayor endorses Biden for president Harris claims Iowa momentum after first Democratic debates Booker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' MORE (D-Calif.) ranks third among voters, with 7 percent of the vote, according to the poll.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegAndrew Yang says microphone was 'not on' at times during Democratic debate Marianne Williamson most searched on Google for night two of the Democratic debate The Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate MORE ranked fourth in the crowded field, with 5 percent. Buttigieg has faced backlash in recent weeks in his city, and nationally, following a police shooting of a black man.

The shooting highlighted some black voters' reluctance to back Buttigieg. He received 2 percent of the black vote according to the YouGov poll.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Morning Report — Harris brings her A game to Miami debate Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | Iran vote left for Friday | Democratic candidates talk Iran, Afghanistan at first debate | Congress moves toward tougher North Korea sanctions MORE (D-Hawaii) notably received 3 percent in the recent poll, as did former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCastro sees strongest fundraising day post-Democratic debate Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates On The Money: House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves | McConnell dismisses one-year stopgap floated by White House | Mnuchin pushing Trump to put Secret Service under Treasury control MORE (D-Texas).

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Biden can't 'fall into a defensive crouch and shift blame' Winners and losers from two nights of Democratic debates Biden, Harris get most speaking time at second debate MORE (D-N.J.) polled at 2 percent. All other candidates polled at 1 percent or less.

Twenty candidates will participate in two debates, ten each night, on Wednesday and Thursday in Miami.