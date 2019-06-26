Bullock wins endorsement from prominent Iowa Democrat

White House hopeful Steve Bullock Steve BullockThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Biden has a lot at stake in first debate MORE (D-Mont.) secured the endorsement of a top Iowa Democrat on Wednesday, pulling in a win in the key swing state.

Activist Jan Bauer, who chaired the Story County Democratic Party for 22 years, announced her support for Bullock. She remains one of the most high-profile Democrats in the state and remains popular in Story County, which is home to Ames and Iowa State University.

“In a field of extremely qualified candidates, Governor Bullock rises above the rest as a voice of experience with a proven record of achievement – the leader our country needs to get us back on track,” Bauer, a DNC member, said.

“While others warn of the dangers of dark money, Governor Bullock has actually stood up to the Koch Brothers and those corrupting our elections. That’s the effective, undaunted leadership we need in Washington – and that’s exactly why I’ll be working to elect Governor Bullock as our next president.”

Bullock touted the endorsement in a press release just hours ahead of the first Democratic primary debate, for which he failed to qualify.

“Jan embodies the heart and spirit of the Democratic Party. Her decades as a successful grassroots leader among Iowa Democrats is nearly unmatched,” Bullock said in a press release. “Simply put: I am humbled and grateful to have Jan on our team as we fight to make sure every American has a fair shot.”

Bullock has polled near the bottom of several statewide and national polls, though he entered the 2020 race late to finish Montana’s last legislative session.

Besides Bauer, Bullock has also won the endorsement of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, one of the most popular Democrats in the state.