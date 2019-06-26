March for Life Action to run abortion restrictions ad on MSNBC ahead of Dem debates

Anti-abortion group March for Life Action will run an advertisement promoting restrictions on abortions on MSNBC before the first Democratic Debate.

The ad is scheduled to run during the 8 p.m. Eastern hour, according to a spokesperson, while the debates air at 9. The one-minute ad features women speaking on what they say is a "consensus" that there should be certain limits on abortion.

It cites a poll funded by the anti-abortion Knights of Columbus organization which found that more than six-in-10 pro-choice Americans favor limiting abortion to the first three months of pregnancy.

It also slams "pro-choice politicians" particularly for the stance articulated by many that they want to abolish the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits using federal funds to covering abortion costs.

The choice to run the advertisement ahead of the debates indicates an attempt to reach Democratic voters with the message.

A number of 2020 Democratic candidates have put forth policies aimed at protecting abortion rights in recent months as a series of states have passed anti-abortion legislation.

Twenty of the more than two dozen people vying for the presidential nomination will debate Wednesday and Thursday night.