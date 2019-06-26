DNC chairman: 'There will be nobody talking about hand size' at debates

MIAMI — Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE said Wednesday he’s not worried that the debate between the 2020 contenders will get nasty.

“We’re going to talk about the issues,” Perez told reporters just hours before the first of this week's two debates was set to kick off. “There will be nobody talking about hand size. There will be nobody talking about silly nicknames for their opponents, we’ll leave that to the Republicans.”

During a 2016 Republican primary debate, President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE mocked Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioGOP lays debate trap for 2020 Democrats Mellman: Are primary debates different? Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids — Trump issues order to bring transparency to health care prices | Fight over billions in ObamaCare payments heads to Supreme Court MORE (R-Fla.), saying that "Little Marco" has small hands.

The 2016 Republican debates were also marked by frequent tussles between Trump and the rest of the GOP contenders.

Perez said he believes the 2020 Democrats are largely on the same page but will litigate their differences over policy proposals without getting personal or nasty.

“I think people want to know what do you stand for, what are you going to fight for and will you fight for the issues that matter to me, and can you defeat Donald Trump?,” Perez said.

“Those are the basic issues that voters are going to analyze, that alignment of values and how they square up," he added. "People will look for their values and look for evidence of who can take the fight to Donald Trump.”

Ten Democrats will debate on Wednesday night, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.).

The debate on Thursday night will feature more top contenders, with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (Calif.), and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE, all sharing the stage.

The debate stage was set at random and Perez pushed back on the idea that one night has more star wattage than the other.

“Not in the least,” Perez said, saying Democrats had "a great field of candidates."

"We have a deep bench of candidates and this is the sixth mile of the marathon, and who is going to win the marathon? I have no idea," he said. "I do know that we have a deep bench of candidates and what we’ll see tonight, tomorrow and next month is the opportunity for everybody around the country to see this deep bench and kick the tires and make the judgment for who they want to support.”