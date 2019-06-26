White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.) declined to commit to exit the presidential primary race before the Democratic convention if he fails to win the party’s nomination.

“I intend to be the Democratic nominee,” he said on MSNBC Wednesday.

“Some people say that if maybe that system was not rigged against me, I would have won the nomination and defeated Donald Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE. That’s what some people say. So I think we’re going to play it out,” he added. “So our goal right now is to win it, and by the way, as you may know, poll after poll shows what against Trump? It shows me beating Trump by 8, 9, or 10 points. We’re going to beat Trump, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination. “

Sanders faced widespread criticism from across the party after the 2016 race that his insistence on carrying out his campaign through the Democratic National Convention even after it became clear he had fallen short of the necessary delegates to win the nomination forced Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Ocasio-Cortez on Biden: 'I think that he's not a pragmatic choice' MORE to continue battling an intraparty dispute and hurt her standing in the general contest against Donald Trump.

He has long railed against the Democratic National Committee for overseeing what he slammed as a “rigged” nominating process that favored Clinton over his insurgent progressive campaign. While hacked emails revealed a preference among top party officials for Clinton over Sanders, no steps were made to materialize those desires.

The Vermont Independent went on to withhold his endorsement for Clinton until the middle of July 2016 and then went on a campaign stretch for her that critics said was half-hearted.

Sanders has emerged as a top-tier candidate in the crowded 2020 primary field, though has consistently polled behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE, a centrist, and is facing a growing threat for the progressive mantle from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.).