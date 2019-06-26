Live coverage: Democrats face off in first 2020 debate

Democrats are set to kick off their widely anticipated first debate of the 2020 campaign season as a crowded field of White House hopefuls compete to take on President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (Mass.) will be the headliner of the night, having enjoyed a steady climb in the polls after unleashing a slew of progressive policies through the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joining her on stage will be New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' MORE (D), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D), former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Md.), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Hawaii), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE (D), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkePoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (D-Texas) and Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Tim Ryan defends shift to supporting abortion rights MORE (D-Ohio).

Ten other Democrats will take the stage on Thursday night, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.).

Follow along with live coverage here, with the debate set to kick off at 9 p.m. ET.

Graham latest Republican to quip about 'boring' debate 10:01 p.m. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a 2016 Republican presidential candidate and staunch Trump ally, responded to the president's declaration that the debate was "BORING!" by piling on the Democratic contenders. "Mr. President, I respectfully disagree," Graham tweeted. "To associate this crowd with BORING is an unfair attack on BORING people. BORING would be a step up!" -- Brett Samuels Booker declines to commit to rejoin 2015 Iran nuclear deal

10:00 p.m.

Booker declined to commit that he would rejoin the Obama-era nuclear deal that put caps on Iran’s uranium enrichment, which Trump withdrew the U.S. from last year.

“We need to renegotiate and get back into a deal, but I’m not going to have a primary platform to say unilaterally I’m going to rejoin that deal, because when I’m president of the United States I’m going to do the best I can to secure this country and that region and make sure that if I have the opportunity to leverage a better deal, I’m going to do it,” he said.

All other candidates raised their hand to say they would rejoin the pact.

Booker slammed Trump for withdrawing from the deal, saying it has led to a recent spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

-- Tal Axelrod

Joe Biden weighs in on debate

9:59 p.m.

Biden wasn't in Wednesday night's debate but he wanted a turn to answer a question on healthcare.

After a question was posed on healthcare, Biden's campaign immediately replied with the former vice president's position on the issue.

"Let's be clear: We shouldn't tear the Affordable Care Act down: We should build on it," the tweet said on the "Team Joe" account. "The Biden administration will give every American the right to choose a public option like Medicare to ensure everyone has access to the quality affordable health care they deserve."

Healthcare--one of the biggest issues to Democrats this cycle--came up early in the two-hour debate.

Both Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio raised their hands in support of getting rid of private insurance.

Biden, the frontrunner in the primary race so far, will no doubt face questions on healthcare when he takes the stage on Thursday night

-- Amie Parnes

Gabbard’s sister accuses NBC of favoring Warren in the debate.

9:56 p.m.

In a tweet on Gabbard’s Twitter account, the candidate’s sister Vrindavan, noted that Warren has gotten more speaking time than “all the other candidates combined.”



“They aren’t giving any time to Tulsi at all,” she wrote.

Warren’s the highest polling candidate in this debate, running a steady third place in most surveys.

-- Max Greenwood

Castro: Migrant deaths should ‘piss us all off’

9:52 p.m.

Castro said the death of a migrant father and child, captured in a widely-seen photo, should “piss off” Americans.



“Watching that image of Oscar and his daughter Valeria, is heartbreaking. It should also piss us all off,” he said, referring to the drowned man Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria.



Castro said if he were president, he would sign an executive order on his first day eliminating President Trump’s zero tolerance policy, the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, and the metering policy, which he said was responsible for turning the two migrants away, prompting them to try to cross the river where they died.



Castro also emphasized the need to eliminate Section 1325, a provision that makes illegal entry a federal misdemeanor.

-- Niv Elis

Castro challenges other candidates on immigration policy

9:50 p.m.

Castro challenged every candidate sharing the stage with him to repeal Section 1325, the law which makes illegal entry a federal misdemeanor.

“I want to challenge every single candidate on this stage to support the repeal of section 1325,” he said.

Castro said the administration is utilizing the law criminalizing illegal entry to incarcerate the parents of families and separate them from their children prior to deportation.

The issue of family separations, which skyrocketed with the now-scrapped “zero tolerance” policy from the Trump administration, has emerged as a hot-button issue among the Democratic field.

-- Tal Axelrod

Warren says Roe v. Wade needs to become ‘federal law’

9:49 p.m.

Warren indicated that she would support passing a federal law to solidify a woman’s right to choose as solidified by the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.



The Massachusetts senator said that if elected she would “make certain that every woman has access to the full range of reproductive health care services,” including birth control and abortions.



“It’s not enough for us to expect the courts to protect us,” Warren said.



“State after state has undermined Roe has put in exceptions, has come right up to the edge to taking away protections,” she continued.



“We now have an America where most people support Roe v. Wade, we need to make that federal law.”



Several states have recently passed strict abortion laws, seemingly in an attempt to get the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

-- Jacqueline Thomsen

Trump tweets 'BORING!" during first commercial break 9:48 p.m. President Trump indicated roughly a half hour into the debate that he was not entertained. "BORING!" Trump tweeted at about 9:35 p.m. The tweet came as Air Force One was stopped in Alaska to refuel while traveling to Japan.

-- Brett Samuels

Warren, de Blasio raise hands in support of scrapping private insurance

9:43 p.m.

Warren and de Blasio were the only candidates on stage to raise their hands when asked if they were in favor of abolishing private insurance.

The two candidates represent the progressive wing of the party on Wednesday night’s stage, highlighting the divide in the Democratic Party on the issue.

Warren referred to health care as a “human right” when addressing the issue, while De Blasio went on the offensive against O’Rourke on the stage.

"Why are you defending private insurance?" De Blasio asked O’Rourke.

-- Julia Manchester

Klobuchar responds to Inslee's comment on women’s reproductive health

9:41 p.m.

Klobuchar pointed to the number of women on stage when responding to Inslee’s remark touting his record on women’s reproductive rights.

"I am the only candidate here who has passed a law protecting a woman's right to choose," Inslee said.

“There are 3 women up here who have fought pretty hard for a woman’s right to choose,” Klobuchar responded, referring to herself, Warren and Gabbard.

The comment was quickly met with applause from the audience, and gained traction on social media.

-- Julia Manchester

Trump meets with troops in Alaska during early going of debate

9:30 p.m.

President Trump met with troops during a stop in Anchorage, Alaska, during the early moments of the Democratic debate while Air Force One made a refueling stop en route to Japan.

Air Force One landed just before 9 p.m. at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, at which point Trump stepped off the plane to meet with military personnel.

Trump quipped that he chose spending time with the troops over watching the debate, according to reporters traveling with the president.

“I think they’re all going to do poorly,” Trump said of the Democratic candidates.

-- Brett Samuels

O’Rourke, de Blasio engage in spat

9:25 p.m.

O’Rourke and de Blasio engaged in the first direct back-and-forth of the night, hitting each other on their stances on private insurance.

“Private insurance is not helping for tens of millions of Americans, when you talk about the copays, the deductibles, the premiums, the out of pocket expenses, it’s not working. How can you defend a system that’s not working?” de Blasio asked O’Rourke after the Texas Democrat said he would not scrap private insurance plans. “You got to start by acknowledging the system is not working for people.”

“For those for whom it’s not working they can choose Medicare,” O’Rourke responded, saying that workers who negotiated their own healthcare plans with employers should be able to keep them.

Delaney eventually waded into the conversation, appearing to defend O’Rourke and saying he too would not eliminate private insurance plans.

“I think we should be the party that keeps what’s working and fixes what’s broken,” he said to applause. “We should give everyone in this country healthcare as a basic human right for free. Full stop. But we should also give them the option to buy private insurance. Why do we have to stand for taking away something from people?”

-- Tal Axelrod

Inslee takes swipe at Trump on wind power

9:30 p.m.

Inslee took a stab at PTrump Wednesday. Speaking during the first Democratic primary debate, knocking the president's views on job growth saying his views on wind power was simply "wrong."

"Donald Trump is simply wrong. He says they cause cancer. I say they cause jobs."

Climate change action is Inslee's main candidate platform. Global warming has become a top issue for Democratic voters. Trump in the past has said wind power was an unreliable source of energy.

-- Miranda Green

Booker avoids taking swipe at Warren over antitrust



9:23 p.m.

Booker declined to take a swipe at Warren over her proposal to break up big tech. Booker pivoted from a question about whether he supports breaking up the country's largest tech companies by broadening it out, saying, "I think we have a serious problem in our country with corporate consolidation."

Booker said he agrees with "the need to check the corporate consolidation and let the free market work," then criticized Amazon for not paying $0 in federal income taxes last year. He noted if he were president, he would appoint judges at the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission who would "check this kind of corporate concentration."

Warren replied, "We’ve had the laws out there for a long time to be able to fight back. What’s been missing is courage, courage in Washington to take on the giants."

-- Emily Birnbaum

GOP takes shots at each candidate as they're called on

9:22 p.m.

The Republican National Committee targeted each individual Democratic presidential candidate as they spoke during Wednesday night’s debate, offering mini profiles as each one spoke.

The GOP’s Twitter account shared photos of each candidate as they were called on for the first time. The blurbs included criticisms of the candidate’s record or their standing in the polls.

The tweets were interspersed with fact checks boasting about President Trump’s accomplishments and commentary from Trump campaign officials.

-- Brett Samuels

O'Rourke doesn't answer if he'd support a 70 percent individual tax rate

9:21 p.m.

O'Rourke did not give an answer as to whether he would support a top marginal tax rate of 70 percent, after being asked twice whether he would support such a rate by the moderators.

The first question moderators asked O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, was about whether he would support a top individual rate of 70 percent — an idea floated by freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrat backs up Ocasio-Cortez: Migrant shelters 'are like concentration camps' Ocasio-Cortez marks one-year anniversary of her primary win Democratic lawmaker says treatment of migrants at border 'not American' MORE (D-N.Y.).

O'Rourke responded by saying "this economy has got to work for everyone, and right now we know that it isn't." He then started speaking in Spanish.

When the moderators asked O'Rourke a second time if he supports a 70 percent marginal rate, he again didn't directly answer the question. However, he did say that he wants to tax capital at the same rates as labor and wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.

"You would generate the revenues you would need to pay for the programs we're talking about," he said.

Trump's tax-cut law slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent. Beto's proposed corporate rate of 28 percent is the same corporate tax rate that the Obama administration backed.

-- Naomi Jagoda

Eric Trump Eric Frederick TrumpEric Trump says he was spit on by employee at high-end Chicago bar Democrats seek to ban federal spending at Trump businesses The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump jumps into 2020 race MORE: 'I'm already bored'

9:20 p.m.

Ten minutes into the Democratic debate Wednesday night, Eric Trump, the president's younger son, tweeted that he was "bored."

"I’m already bored," Eric Trump wrote.

Earlier in the evening, President Trump encouraged users on Twitter to follow accounts associated with his campaign for "RAPID RESPONSE, FACT CHECKING, and the TRUTH" during the debate.

-- Morgan Chalfant

O'Rourke speaks Spanish

9:19 p.m.

O’Rourke came out of the gate showing off his Spanish-language chops.



That’s a common tack for the former Texas congressman. Last year, in the midst of his campaign to oust Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhite House to convene social media summit after new Trump attacks GOP lays debate trap for 2020 Democrats O'Rourke on Senate bid backer Beyoncé: I will have to 'earn her support' for 2020 MORE (R-Texas), he proposed six separate debates, including two in Spanish.



It looks like he may be trying that strategy again as a presidential candidate.

-- Max Greenwood

Klobuchar takes first shot at Trump

9:18 p.m.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) took the first direct shot at President Trump during the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debates

Klobuchar, asked if her rivals were giving voters a "false sense of what's actually achievable," instead turned her fire on the president.

"Donald Trump just sits in the White House and gloats about what's going on, when you have so many people that are having trouble affording college, and having trouble affording their premiums," Klobuchar said.

She added that while she does worry about "paying for college for rich kids," but that she has a plan that would make community college free, expand Pell Grants and make it easier for students to pay off loans.

-- Jordain Carney

Warren takes first question of the night

9:15 p.m.

Warren fielded the first question of the night, which was focused on the economy.

The Massachusetts senator, who is the highest-polling Democrat on Wednesday’s stage, was asked about the growing economy under the Trump administration.

“It’s doing great for giant oil companies that want to drill everywhere,” Warren said. “Just not for the rest of us who are watching climate change bear down upon us. When you’ve got a government, when you’ve got an economy that does great for those with money, but isn’t doing great for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple.”

“We need to call it out, we need to attack it head on, and we need to make structural change in our government, in our economy, and in our country,” she added.

Warren’s progressive economic message mirrors that of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) platform.

Her focus on laying our detailed plans to voters in recent weeks has paid off for her in the polls.

-- Julia Manchester

Inslee takes swipe at Trump, blasts his take on wind power

9:10 p.m.

Inslee knocked Trump's views on job growth sayin his views on wind power was simply "wrong."

"Donald Trump is simply wrong. He says they cause cancer. I say they cause jobs."

Climate change action is Inslee's main candidate platform. Global warming has become a top issue for Democratic voters. Trump in the past has said wind power was an unreliable source of energy.

-- Miranda Green

Trump's YouTube campaign buy

9:07 p.m.

President Trump’s campaign took out a 24-hour ad buy on YouTube’s masthead on Wednesday as Democratic presidential hopefuls prepared to take the debate stage.



The exact price of the ad buy is unclear, but Google’s ad-buying site pegs the cost at greater than $100,000. Nevertheless, it’s prime digital real estate for the Trump campaign, with a reach of more than 60 million viewers, according to the Democratic digital firm Acronym.

-- Max Greenwood

Don't drink and watch: a message from Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Gambling website offers bets ahead of Democrats' first debate MORE

8:49 p.m.

Democrats across the country will be staging watch parties -- and undoubtedly that will involve drinking games for some participants.

But author Marianne Williamson, an unlikely contender for the 2020 nomination, has a message for those about to down a drink: "have time for self-care."

In an email to journalists, Williamson suggested instead turning "a drinking game on its head to give you a more healthy alternative."

Her campaign's suggestion? Yoga postures, or meditation, or hold hands and say Namaste.

-- The Hill staff

Sanders won't commit to exiting if he loses

8:40 p.m.

On the eve of his debate, Sanders declined to commit to exit the presidential primary race before the Democratic convention if he fails to win the party’s nomination.

“I intend to be the Democratic nominee,” he said on MSNBC Wednesday.

“We’re going to beat Trump, we’re going to win the Democratic nomination," he added.

The comments could prove controversial. Sanders faced widespread criticism from fellow Democrats in 2016 when he insisted on carrying out his campaign through the Democratic National Convention even after it became clear he would lose the nomination to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Ocasio-Cortez on Biden: 'I think that he's not a pragmatic choice' MORE.

Expect Sanders to again be pressed about it on Thursday when he takes the stage, over a subject that still rankles Clinton's supporters.

-- The Hill staff

Trump already weighs in

8:33 p.m.

Trump is already sharing his thoughts.

In a pair of tweets sent while aboard Air Force One en route to the G20 in Japan, Trump touted the passage of criminal justice reform under his administration, while calling for candidates to be asked why past administrations failed to do the same.

Trump also knocked 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton and Biden, who will not be on stage until Thursday night.

"Ever since the passage of the Super Predator Crime Bill, pushed hard by @JoeBiden, together with Bill and Crooked Hillary Clinton, which inflicted great pain on many, but especially the African American Community, Democrats have tried and failed to pass Criminal Justice Reform," Trump tweeted, noting that a bipartisan criminal justice reform bill was passed during his presidency.

"Many said that nobody but President Trump could have done this," he added. "All previous administrations failed. Please ask why THEY failed to the candidates!"

How much Trump will tweet during the debate has been a source of much speculation. That answer will soon be known.

-- The Hill staff

DNC chair vows civil debate

8:23 p.m.

Worried that the Democratic debate will devolve into a slug fest? Not Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE.

Talking to reporters, Perez expressed confidence that nobody will be "talking about hand size" or "silly nicknames for their opponents."

"We’ll leave that to the Republicans,” he said.

Perez was referring to the 2016 Republican debates when Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioGOP lays debate trap for 2020 Democrats Mellman: Are primary debates different? Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids — Trump issues order to bring transparency to health care prices | Fight over billions in ObamaCare payments heads to Supreme Court MORE (R-Fla.) sparred over whose hands were smallest.

The GOP debates were also marked by frequent tussles between Trump and the rest of the GOP contenders.

-- The Hill staff

Dems spar over socialism

8:12 p.m.

That didn't take long.

Even before the debate formally kicks off, a feud over socialism erupted after former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright Hickenlooper2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE walked through the spin room at the event venue to denounce socialism as a surefire general election loser for Democrats.

As Hickenlooper addressed reporters, Sanders was in the adjacent room, passionately defending democratic socialism in an interview with MSNBC and vowing to explain to voters why it shouldn’t be viewed as outside the mainstream.

Both men are set to face off on Thursday night's debate.

-- The Hill staff

Getting ready to kick off

7:17 p.m.

It’s fight night in Miami.

All 10 Democratic contenders will soon take the stage for the most widely anticipated event of the 2020 primary.

Here is a complete guide of the night about what to expect tonight and on Thursday night.

Here are 5 things to watch over the next two nights, and what underdog 2020 Democrats can do to stand out in the date.

-- The Hill staff