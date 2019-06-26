DNC chair defends debate order: 'There's no JV-varsity'

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE defended the committee’s choice to randomly assign candidates to one of two nights of debates and dismissed the notion that there’s any hierarchy among the crowded field.

“As you know, we did random assignment for today and tomorrow. There’s no JV-varsity. We’ve got a deep bench,” Perez told MSNBC in an interview ahead of Wednesday’s debate in Miami.

A total of 20 candidates, half on Wednesday and half on Thursday, will participate in the first round of debates. ADVERTISEMENT

The DNC chose at random, picking names out of a hat, to assign candidates to a stage.

The top-tier candidates are split between the evenings. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.) is set to take the stage Wednesday along with some candidates who are polling under 1 percent, while fellow top-tier candidates former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE (D) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.) will participate Thursday.

But the debates may offer a platform to launch some of the candidates who are struggling to break through.

Perez said he thinks voters will find there are multiple candidates they “really like.”

“And I encourage people to date multiple candidates, speed date if you will, and then fall in love,” he said. “And then what we have to do is fall in line behind whoever wins.”