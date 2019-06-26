Trump campaign buys out YouTube homepage ahead of first Democratic primary debate

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE's reelection campaign bought out advertising space at the top of YouTube’s homepage ahead of the first Democratic presidential primary debate.

Google’s ad-buying website puts the cost of his YouTube advertisement at more than $100,000. The ad called for voters to text the campaign with the words “VOTE” or “BORDER” to signal their support for Trump 2020. The advertisement is expected to reach more than 60 million viewers.

Trump’s campaign will be keeping close tabs on this week’s two-day debate, and Trump has floated the possibility that he would live-tweet the discussions. His campaign has sent several staffers to Miami to oversee rapid response efforts.

The campaign has focused largely on expanding Trump's digital presence and expects to spend at least $1 billion to get the president reelected.