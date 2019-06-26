Trump weighs in on first Democratic debate

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE offered his first opinion via Twitter of the Democratic presidential debate roughly a half hour into the Wednesday night event, making clear he was not entertained.

"BORING!" Trump tweeted.

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

The tweet came right after the debate had taken its first commercial break of the evening, and just as candidates began weighing in on the migrant family separations that have taken place during the Trump administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump tweeted while Air Force One was stopped in Alaska to refuel en route to its final destination in Japan.

During the stop in Anchorage, Trump met with troops stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson. He quipped that he chose to spend time with the troops over watching the debate.

“I think they’re all going to do poorly,” Trump said of the Democratic candidates.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement GOP lays debate trap for 2020 Democrats Overnight Defense: Trump says he doesn't need exit strategy with Iran | McConnell open to vote on Iran war authorization | Senate panel advances bill to restrict emergency arms sales MORE (R-S.C.), a 2016 Republican presidential candidate and staunch Trump ally, responded to the president by piling on the Democratic contenders.

"To associate this crowd with BORING is an unfair attack on BORING people," Graham tweeted. "BORING would be a step up!"

Mr. President, I respectfully disagree.



To associate this crowd with BORING is an unfair attack on BORING people.



BORING would be a step up! #DemocraticDebate https://t.co/Atygj6718r — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 27, 2019

Trump's name was lightly mentioned during the first half hour of the debate. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-Minn.) criticized him over his economic policies and his inability to lower drug prices.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE (D) chided Trump for his unfounded claims that wind turbines cause cancer.

"He says wind turbines cause cancer. We know they cause jobs," Inslee said.