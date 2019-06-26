Biden campaign weighs in on health care ahead of Democratic debate appearance

Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE wasn't in Wednesday night's debate, but he wanted a turn to answer a question on health care.

After a question was posed on health care, Biden's campaign immediately replied with the former vice president's position on the issue.

"Let's be clear: We shouldn't tear the Affordable Care Act down: We should build on it," the tweet said on the "Team Joe" account. "The Biden administration will give every American the right to choose a public option like Medicare to ensure everyone has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve."

Health care — one of the biggest issues to Democrats this cycle — came up early in the two-hour debate.

Both Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (Mass.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' MORE raised their hands in support of getting rid of private insurance.

Biden, the front-runner in the primary race so far, will no doubt face questions on health care when he takes the stage on Thursday night for the second night of Democratic presidential primary debates.