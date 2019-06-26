Dan Rather to male 2020 candidates: 'When the question goes to a woman please let her at least answer'

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather chided male Democratic candidates Wednesday night for interrupting their female counterparts on the debate stage.

“A bit of advice to the male candidates on stage, your mics are live,” Rather tweeted. “When the question goes to a woman please let her at least answer the question.”

Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) as well as Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) took the debate stage for the first of two nights of 2020 Democratic faceoff, marking the first time more than one woman has shared the presidential primary debate stage.

In one of the debate's viral moments, Klobuchar responded to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee touting his bona fides on reproductive rights by noting "There are three women up here who have fought pretty hard for a woman's right to choose."

Multiple female candidates are scheduled to be onstage Thursday night as well, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and self-help author Marianne Williamson.