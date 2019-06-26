Booker leads in talk time in first debate

Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.) had the most talk time through the first three breaks in Wednesday night’s first Democratic debate.
Booker led the other nine candidates at nine minutes and 41 seconds, followed by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.), the highest-polling candidate on the stage, was third with eight minutes and 21 seconds, followed by former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, with seven minutes and 30 seconds.
Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-Minn.) clocked in at seven minutes and 12 seconds, followed by Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Tim Ryan defends shift to supporting abortion rights MORE (D-Ohio) with five minutes and 53 seconds and former Rep. John DelaneyJohn Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Md.) with five minutes and 21 seconds.
Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Hawaii) had five minutes and 21 seconds of talk time, followed by New York City Mayor Bill de BlasioBill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' MORE with four minutes and 35 seconds and Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE with three minutes and 46 seconds.
Ten other candidates are scheduled to take the stage Thursday night, including: Sens. Michael BennetMichael Farrand Bennet2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Colo.), Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate GOP lays debate trap for 2020 Democrats MORE (D-N.Y.), Bernie SandersBernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (D-Calif.); former Vice President Joe BidenJoe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE; former Colorado Gov. John HickenlooperJohn Wright Hickenlooper2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE; Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael Swalwell2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Calif.); self-help author Marianne WilliamsonMarianne Williamson2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Gambling website offers bets ahead of Democrats' first debate MORE and entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangWhere 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Yang to give ,000 a month to Twitter user on Colbert Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced MORE.