2020 Democrats name biggest geopolitical threat

Democratic presidential candidates at the party's first 2020 primary debate were asked to give the most significant geopolitical threat facing the U.S.

Many focused on climate change and China, while some mentioned Iran and even President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE himself.

“The biggest geopolitical challenge is China, but the biggest geopolitical threat remains nuclear weapons,” former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Md.) said.

“The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE (D) claimed to loud applause.

Big applause when Inslee says the biggest threat to the United States is Donald Trump. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/deyAY9hwWb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2019

“The greatest threat that we face is the fact that we’re at a greater risk of nuclear war today than ever before in history,” Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Hawaii) told the Miami crowd.





ADVERTISEMENT

“Two threats: economic threat, China, but our major threat right now is what’s going on in the Mideast right now with Iran if we don’t get our act together,” said Sen.(D-Minn.).

“Our existential threat is climate change. We have to confront it before it’s too late,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said.

“Climate change,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.) agreed.

“Nuclear proliferation and climate change” was the response from Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.).

“China and climate change,” said former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

“China, without a question. They’re whipping us around the world economically,” Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Tim Ryan defends shift to supporting abortion rights MORE (D-Ohio), who represents a blue-collar district, said.

“Russia because they’re trying to undermine our democracy, and they’ve been doing a pretty damn good job of it, and we need to stop them,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' MORE said.

The responses come as tensions ratchet up between Washington and Tehran following the shooting down of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone that the Pentagon said was over international waters. The Iranian strike nearly led to a retaliatory military strike, which Trump said he scrapped at the eleventh hour after learning the attack could kill as many as 150 Iranians.

China also poses a significant economic threat to the U.S. with its strong manufacturing sector.

Climate change has emerged as an animating issue for the Democratic base, with polls showing many view it as a crucial issue for the next administration to tackle.