Trump campaign calls first Democratic debate 'best argument' for reelection

President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE’s campaign blasted 2020 Democrats who appeared on the debate state Wednesday night, saying the first face-off in the primary race was "the best argument" for Trump's reelection.

In a press release following the first of two primary debate nights, the Trump campaign painted the Democratic contenders as a “radical” group whose expansive policies would reverse recent economic gains.

“This debate was the best argument for President Trump’s re-election and should really be counted as an in-kind contribution to the President’s campaign. The Democrats proposed a radical government takeover of American society that would demolish the American dream so many are gaining access to under the growing Trump economy,” campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany said in a press release.

The candidates in Wednesday night’s event debated a slate of policies ranging from health care to climate change to education. Though the specifics of the plans differed, they would all seek to boost the power of the federal government, something Republicans and the Trump campaign have cited as evidence that Democrats are creeping toward socialism.

"The far-left, socialist policies Democrats embraced tonight were akin to a mutual political suicide pact," McEnany said. "They want to throw 200 million people off their current private healthcare plans, put them into a government-run system that would eliminate choice, and crush innocent Americans with an enormous tax burden to pay for it."

"These Democrat policies, which feature government control over virtually every aspect of Americans’ daily lives, bear striking resemblance to those from authoritarian regimes like Cuba and Venezuela. Perhaps it's fitting that Democrats held their first debate in Miami, Florida, where so many Latinos have fled the ravages of socialism and understand its devastating effect on society in a real and personal way," she added.

Trump himself weighed in on the debate, labeling it as “BORING!”

BORING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2019

He has expressed confidence in his chances against any of the challengers, labeling several with derogatory nicknames and touting his strong support among Republicans.