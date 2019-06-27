2020 Democrats hold back on hitting Biden during first presidential debate

Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE remained conspicuously absent from the first night of the Democratic presidential primary debate as candidates declined to name the 2020 frontrunner.

Many had speculated in the run up to Wednesday night's debate whether the 10 candidates who appeared on stage would take the opportunity to try to knock Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former vice president has grappled with mounting criticism in recent days over comments he made last week praising his ability to work with two segregationist senators during his time in Congress.

Still, candidates instead opted to keep the debate's focus between those in the room — and President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE — over a slate of policies ranging from health care to immigration.

Biden's campaign notably followed along closely with the event, tweeting several times in tandem with the moderators’ questions.

“Let’s be clear: We shouldn’t tear the Affordable Care Act down. We should build on it. The Biden Administration will give every American the right to choose a public option like Medicare to ensure everyone has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve. #demdebate,” the campaign tweeted after a question was asked about health care.

Let’s be clear: We shouldn’t tear the Affordable Care Act down. We should build on it.



The Biden Administration will give every American the right to choose a public option like Medicare to ensure everyone has access to the quality, affordable health care they deserve.#demdebate — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) June 27, 2019

Biden is expected to take more hits when he takes center stage Thursday night for the second round of the presidential primary debate. He will appear next to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.), who has been his most vocal critic among their fellow 2020 candidates as he tries to surpass the former vice president.