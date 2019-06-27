Duolingo offers to help Marianne Williamson learn Spanish for debate

Duolingo, a free language learning app, has offered to help 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Gambling website offers bets ahead of Democrats' first debate MORE learn Spanish in time for the second night of Democratic debates after the hopeful made a quip on Twitter about candidates speaking Spanish on the debate stage.

Williamson took to Twitter on Wednesday and stressed about learning Spanish before her debate appearance Thursday after seeing several White House contenders speaking the language during night one.

I need to learn Spanish by tomorrow night at 9. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) June 26, 2019

The app’s official Twitter feed waved at the best-selling author in response.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangWhere 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Yang to give ,000 a month to Twitter user on Colbert Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced MORE, another 2020 Democrat who will be onstage with Williamson on Thursday, also showed concern about his skills.

“My Spanish is terrible,” he admitted on Twitter.

My Spanish is terrible. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) June 26, 2019

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) was the first candidate to break out his Spanish during the first debate, which garnered a look from Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.) that went viral.

Booker acknowledged after the debate that “there’s a lot of bilingual people, some even trilingual, in this race.”