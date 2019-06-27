Female candidates on average spoke more than men in first Democratic debate: report

Female candidates onstage during the first Democratic presidential debate on Wednesday night spoke more than their male counterparts on average.

The three women onstage spoke for an average of 8.1 minutes each, a slight increase from the men, who spoke for an average of 7.8 minutes each, according to a Vox analysis of Washington Post data.

Only two candidates spoke for more than 10 minutes and no candidate got to speak as long as the 11 minutes and 13 seconds that NBC advertised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.) led the pack with 10 minutes and 35 seconds, according to The Hill’s stopwatch. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) came in second, with 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.) spoke for more than five minutes of the first half-hour of the debate, but she slowed down as the debate wore on. Those five minutes represented more than half her total talk time of 9 minutes and 7 seconds, according to The Hill's stopwatch.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-Minn.) spoke for 8 minutes and 6 seconds, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Hawaii) spoke for 6 minutes and 15 seconds.

The White House contender who spoke the least on Wednesday night was Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate 150 young activists to camp out at DNC for climate debate MORE (D), who clocked in with only 4 minutes and 41 seconds, 40 seconds fewer than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' MORE (D), who frequently tried to interrupt other candidates.