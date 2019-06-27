New York police union blasts de Blasio's comments on cops in debate

The largest union representing New York City police officers blasted Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Trump says he'll watch Democratic debate while en route to Japan 'because I have to' MORE (D), a frequent target, for his comments during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate about discussing how to avoid police run-ins with his African American son.

"Mayor de Blasio has apparently learned nothing over the past six years about the extremely damaging impact of anti-police rhetoric on both cops and the communities we serve,” Patrolmen's Benevolent Association of New York President Patrick Lynch said in a statement.

.@NYCPBA president on @BilldeBlasio: "Mayor de Blasio has apparently learned nothing over the past six years about the extremely damaging impact of anti-police rhetoric on both cops and the communities we serve.” https://t.co/GiHibGla3m pic.twitter.com/65W2aLhTFc — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) June 27, 2019

“Something that sets me apart from all my colleagues running in this race and that is for the last 21 years I’ve been raising a black son in America,” de Blasio had said at the Miami debate in response to a question about gun violence.

“I have had to have very, very serious talks with my son … including how to deal with the fact that he has to take special caution,” he added, going on to reference a police shooting in South Bend, Ind., that has dogged the presidential campaign of Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (D).

Lynch has frequently accused de Blasio of anti-police rhetoric, leading a contingent of police in turning their backs on de Blasio after the 2014 murder of two police officers by a man claiming he was motivated by the police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown.

Lynch also defended the 2014 killing of Garner, who died after an NYPD officer placed him in a chokehold. “We believe Mr. Garner made a choice that day to resist arrest,” Lynch said.

The union also blasted de Blasio’s decision to enter the crowded Democratic presidential race, saying in a May statement "While the mayor of our nation’s largest city is busy running around Iowa and getting upstaged by the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, there are real problems here at home.”