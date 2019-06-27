Booker says he 'hit a solid double' at first debate

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.) suggested he's happy with his performance at Wednesday night's first Democratic debate.

"I use baseball terminology. I think we hit a solid double, a solid double last night," Booker told Sirius XM's "The Joe Madison Show" on Thursday.

Booker said he was the "No. 1 Googled name" during the debate.

"People are still discovering me," Booker said, adding that the campaign saw a surge in online donations after the debate. "I hope that continues. So a lot of the analytics coming out of the night showed that we gained ground, and I hope that momentum now continues to build."

GoogleTrends showed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Hawaii), a relatively unknown candidate ahead of the debate, was the most-searched candidate following the debate.

The 10 candidates onstage didn't mention former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Hickenlooper laughs off lack of recognition by security guard at Democratic debate MORE, seen as a front-runner in the primary, once during the debate.

Biden will take the stage Thursday with nine more candidates.

Booker told Madison it wasn't a mistake not to mention Biden.

"No, look, I've been talking about him all week, and about a guy who just doesn't understand how that word 'boy' has been used to demean and degrade so much," Booker said, referring to his response to Biden's recent remarks over working with segregationists. "So I was prepared if they asked me about it, but there were so many other topics to be covered, and I'm sure people will continue to ask me about that."