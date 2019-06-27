2020 Democrats celebrate Supreme Court citizenship question decision

Democratic presidential candidates celebrated the Thursday morning's Supreme Court decision blocking the Trump administration's request to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Chief Justice john Roberts joined with the court's liberal wing in a decision ruling 5-4 the Trump administration did not give adequate reason for adding the question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharPelosi: Congress will receive election security briefing in July 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-Minn.) called the decision a "victory for our democracy."

"But the right is not over, so let's keep working to make sure everyone is counted," Klobuchar said.

YES — this is a victory for our democracy. But the fight is not over, so let's keep working to make sure everyone is counted. https://t.co/vqjDFjgiVg — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 27, 2019

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.) said the question was a "racist attempt to disenfranchise communities of color."

"Trump lied about his motivations, and five justices called him on it," Sanders said.

Trump lied about his motivations, and five justices called him on it. His proposal to add a citizenship question to the census was nothing but a racist attempt to disenfranchise communities of color. https://t.co/OPZfQbpgNK — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 27, 2019

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Calif.) said the verdict is a "major win for democracy."

"...But the fight to ensure every voice is heard is not over. We must continue reassuring communities of color that census participation is safe, important, and necessary," Swalwell said.

#SCOTUS has ruled AGAINST adding the #CitizenshipQuestion to #Census2020. This is a major win for democracy, but the fight to ensure every voice is heard is not over. We must continue reassuring communities of color that census participation is safe, important, and necessary. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 27, 2019

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate Bipartisan House duo unveils amendment to block Iran strike without Congress's approval MORE (D-Mass.) said the key words in the decision are "for now."

"Between the census and today's gerrymandering ruling, it's clear that Republicans want to choose their voters – because they know the American people won't choose them. This is a big win, but the fight is far from over," Moulton said.

Key words: “for now.”



Between the census and today’s gerrymandering ruling, it’s clear that Republicans want to choose their voters—because they know the American people won’t choose them.



This is a big win, but the fight is far from over. https://t.co/KoA1ixjo6z — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 27, 2019

The court also ruled 5-4 on Thursday that political partisan gerrymandering cases present a question courts cannot decide.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place 2020 Dems say they will visit Homestead facility holding migrant children Warren visits migrant care shelter, says children being marched 'like little prisoners' MORE (D-Calif.) said if elected president, banning partisan gerrymandering "will be a top priority."

"Politicians shouldn't be able to pick their voters, voters should choose their representatives. The Supreme Court's gerrymandering decision will have drastic consequences for the future of our nation," Harris said.