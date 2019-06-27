5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate

MIAMI – The first night of the Democratic primary debate is in the books, and now the second round of 10 contenders is about to take the stage.

Thursday night will be headlined by former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Joining them will Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Michael Bennet (Colo.), Rep. Eric Swalwell (Calif.), tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang and author Marianne Williamson.

Here are five key questions ahead of Thursday's debate:

How much incoming fire will Biden face?

Nobody mentioned the former vice president’s name on Wednesday night, but Biden’s team believes his rivals on stage tonight are preparing to go after him.

Biden adviser Symone Sanders Symone SandersTensions raised in Biden campaign over segregationist comments, letters: report Pelosi on Biden: 'I have no criticism of what he believes is his story to tell' The Hill's Morning Report - Democrats frustrated by Hope Hicks's silence MORE told reporters at the debate on Wednesday that she expects some contenders will take their shots but that Biden intends to stay focused on his own agenda.

“He will be focused on speaking to the American people about what he plans to do,” Sanders said.

Biden is the clear leader in the Democratic primary, with leads stretching into the double-digits nationally and in most early state polls.

So far at least, Biden has been the Teflon candidate. He has endured several potentially damaging controversies – such as his remarks last week about being able to work with segregationist senators decades ago – but nothing has stuck to him.

Biden will look to keep rolling on Thursday night, as the other contenders look to go after him on everything from his vote to authorize military action in Iraq under President George W. Bush to his defense of the credit card industry and support for a crime bill in the 1990s.

Will Sanders deliver?

The battle to be the Democratic Party’s progressive standard bearer is heating up between Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (Mass.).

Warren has been gaining on Sanders in the polls and her standout performance on Wednesday night underscores the threat she poses to his campaign.

Sanders has clearly taken notice – he took a swipe at her last week over a story about centrist Democrats rallying behind Warren because they want anyone but Sanders to be the nominee.

Some Democrats believe Sanders is being underestimated. They say his fervent base of support is stronger than is reflected in the polls and that when voters begin to cast ballots, his infrastructure and get-out-the-vote efforts will pay dividends.

But Sanders must also chase down Biden, and the pressure will be on him on Thursday night to remind Democratic primary voters about why they were drawn to his insurgent 2016 campaign.

Can Buttigieg reset his campaign?

Buttigieg has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2020 primary but he enters Thursday night with a racially-charged controversy threatening to consume his campaign.

It has been a tense and dispiriting week for the South Bend mayor, who has largely been off the campaign trail to deal with an officer-involved shooting in his home town.

Last week, Sgt. Ryan O’Neil, who is white, shot and killed Eric Logan, a black man, claiming that Logan approached him with a knife. O’Neil did not have his body camera on for the encounter.

Black leaders in South Bend have accused Buttigieg of turning a blind eye to systemic racism in the city’s police department. The incident has dredged up another controversy from his early days in office, when he demoted the city’s first-ever black police chief.

Protesters have been confronting Buttigieg at town hall events, putting the spotlight on his management of the police department and how his decisions and policies have affected African Americans.

Buttigieg’s aides and allies say he is confronting the matter head on, cancelling fundraisers and campaign events and meeting with community leaders and members of the victim’s family to hear about their concerns.

But the controversy underscores Buttigieg’s greatest challenge: attracting support from black voters, a key constituency in the Democratic primary.

Can Harris reignite her campaign?

After a promising start, Harris has faded into the background of the Democratic primary.

The California Democrat has raised enormous sums of money and attracted thousands of people to her campaign launch.

But since then, some Democrats believe she has been too cautious and scripted. She has fallen into fourth or fifth place in the polls.

Still, many Democrats view the former California attorney general as a strong political talent, and she’ll be looking to make the case that she’s best suited to “prosecute” the case against President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE on Thursday night.

Will a low-polling candidate break through?

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro was the biggest winner among the longshots on Wednesday night, pivoting off of immigration to announce his presence in the Democratic primary.

And Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardPoll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (Hawaii) was the most searched name of the night, with the Iraq war veteran raising her profile by making the case against U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Which dark horse candidate will stand out on Thursday night?

Yang has a propensity for viral moments and his universal basic income proposal is bound to draw some interest.

Hickenlooper and Bennet have been attacking socialism, and on Thursday night they’ll both have an opportunity to take Sanders head on.