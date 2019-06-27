Ocasio-Cortez pokes Democrats for 'humorous' use of Spanish in debate

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrat backs up Ocasio-Cortez: Migrant shelters 'are like concentration camps' Ocasio-Cortez marks one-year anniversary of her primary win Democratic lawmaker says treatment of migrants at border 'not American' MORE (D) poked fun Wednesday night at Democratic 2020 White House hopefuls Wednesday for their "humorous" use of Spanish in the party's first primary debate.

“I loved it, because, I represent the Bronx and there was a lot of Spanglish in the building,” the New York lawmaker said on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Stephen Tyrone ColbertYang to give ,000 a month to Twitter user on Colbert Key endorsements: A who's who in early states McConnell dismisses latest Jon Stewart criticism: We 'never left' 9/11 victims behind MORE.”

“I mean I thought it was humorous sometimes, especially because sometimes the content of the question I just thought people were going to start saying 'hola estoy postulando por presidente y no te voy a dar una respuesta a su pregunata,' which means I will not give you an answer to you question.”

“But it was good,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “I thought it was a good gesture to the fact that we are a diverse country.”

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) was the first candidate to break out his Spanish during the first debate in Miami, which garnered a look from Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker calls for hearings on reports of ICE using solitary confinement Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate MORE (D-N.J.) that went viral.

Booker later attempted to answer a question about what he would do about the border crisis in Spanish.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also sprinkled some words in Spanish — including saying "adios" to President Trump Donald John Trump2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate Senate passes .5 billion border bill, setting up fight with House 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again MORE in 2021 — during the debate.

Hispanics are expected to make up roughly 13 percent of eligible voters in the 2020 election, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, making them the largest ethnic or racial minority group in the electorate, edging out black voters.

There are more than 40 million native Spanish speakers living in the U.S., according to census data.