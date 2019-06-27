Delaney swipes at Warren: She 'outsourced health care to someone who isn't even a Democrat'

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin Delaney2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Anticipation high ahead of first debate Where 2020 Democrats stand in betting markets ahead of first debate MORE (D-Md.) has doubled down on his opposition to “Medicare for All,” taking a swing at two of his top-tier opponents in the Democratic primary: Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenDon't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates Poll: Biden leads Democratic field by 6 points, Warren in second place Senate Health Committee advances bipartisan package to lower health costs MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats spar over socialism ahead of first debate 'Teflon Don' avoids the scorn of the 'family values' GOP — again Don't expect Trump-sized ratings for Democratic debates MORE (I-Vt.).

Warren confirmed her support for Sanders's Medicare for All bill during Wednesday night's debate, where she shared a stage with Delaney and eight other candidates.

Delaney called Sanders's universal health care plan, which he acknowledged about half of the Democratic field supports, a "disaster."

"Sen. Warren — who has a plan for everything — but has outsourced health care to someone who isn’t even a Democrat," Delaney said in a statement Thursday. “We should not allow Senator Sanders to hijack the Democratic Party and use it as a vessel for his socialist agenda."

The Hill has reached out to the Warren and Sanders campaigns for comment.

Sanders will take the stage on Thursday, along with nine other candidates in the crowded field.

"I hope the moderators give Sen. Sanders an opportunity to reverse course on Medicare for All and support my plan, BetterCare," Delaney said.

Delaney's health care proposal would create a new public health care plan for Americans under the age of 65, and preserve traditional Medicare. It would also keep private insurance options.

Delaney was booed earlier this month at a California Democratic Convention for expressing a similar sentiment, telling voters Medicare for All is "actually not good policy."

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrat backs up Ocasio-Cortez: Migrant shelters 'are like concentration camps' Ocasio-Cortez marks one-year anniversary of her primary win Democratic lawmaker says treatment of migrants at border 'not American' MORE (D-N.Y.) weighed in after Delaney's comments, suggesting the congressman "please sashay away."