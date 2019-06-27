Swalwell: I won't be 'butchering Spanish' during Democratic debate

Rep. Eric SwalwellEric Michael SwalwellTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) needled his fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who took the debate stage Wednesday night, saying he didn’t plan on “butchering” Spanish Thursday evening.Asked by CNN’s Brooke Baldwin if he was “practicing your Spanish tonight,” Swalwell responded, “I’m going to be me, and so that’s not going to include butchering Spanish.”
Rep. Eric Swalwell says his strategy for tonight's #DemDebate is to "show boldness," and makes clear it will not include "butchering" Spanish pic.twitter.com/ja9kEjwG5Z— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 27, 2019
“I’m going to be myself,” he added. “I think that will be enough.”Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerMcConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Warren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Poll: 42 percent believe speaking Spanish during the debates is 'pandering' MORE (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) both answered questions at Wednesday night’s debate in Spanish, with Booker’s facial expression in response to O’Rourke’s answer prompting a viral moment.Swalwell also sounded off on Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection Delaney swipes at Warren: She 'outsourced health care to someone who isn't even a Democrat' MORE’s (D-Mass.) affirmation that she is in favor of eliminating private health insurance, saying he believed such a move was “not disqualifying, but it’s not what the American people are asking for.”“It just flies in the face, I think, of the choices that people want to have,” he added.Swalwell will share the stage in Miami Thursday night with former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE; Sens. Michael BennetMichael Farrand BennetTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE (D-Colo.), Bernie SandersBernie SandersWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (I-Vt.), Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night MORE (D-N.Y) and Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (D-Calif.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete ButtigiegPeter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE; former Colorado Gov. John HickenlooperJohn Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate Booker leads in talk time in first debate MORE; entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE; and best-selling author Marianne WilliamsonMarianne WilliamsonTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE.Williamson has also referenced the Spanish responses, tweeting Wednesday night that she “need[ed] to learn Spanish by tomorrow night at 9.”