Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates

Ten contenders are set to take the stage Thursday night in round two of the first Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign.

Thursday's lineup features four high-polling candidates, with front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE taking center stage.

Joining him will be three other White House hopefuls who are considered top-tier contenders: Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (D-Calif.), as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (D).

Rounding out the roster will be Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE (D-Colo.), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night MORE (D-N.Y.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate Booker leads in talk time in first debate MORE (D), Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.), author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE.

Follow along with live coverage here, with the debate set to kick off at 9 p.m. EDT.

Some winners start to emerge from 1st night

8:34 p.m.

In The Hill's takeaways from Day 1 of the first Democratic debate, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection Delaney swipes at Warren: She 'outsourced health care to someone who isn't even a Democrat' MORE (Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMcConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Warren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Poll: 42 percent believe speaking Spanish during the debates is 'pandering' MORE (N.J.), along with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, were seen as having had shining moments.

A set of polls by Morning Consult and FiveThirtyEight taken before and after the debate back up that perception. All three saw the clearest gains in their favorable ratings.

Warren had already been gaining momentum, overtaking chief progressive rival Sanders in some polls.

But Booker and Castro stand to benefit immensely from the favorable reaction to their performance after consistently polling low in the Democratic field.

How much that can be sustained remains to be seen. It's a long way before Iowa in 2020, and previous candidates with good debate performances went on to falter, like former tech executive Carly Fiorina in the 2016 Republican primaries.

-- The Hill Staff

Biden signs 'No Fossil Fuel Money' pledge

8:20 p.m.

Just hours before the start of his debate, Biden vowed not to take any donations for his White House bid from the PACs, lobbyists or executives of fossil fuel companies.

He is the 20th Democrat to sign after initially pledging early this month to do so. Biden had faced some swipes about his environmental record early in the race.

But he ended up garnering praise after releasing his comprehensive environmental plan.

Climate change was unexpectedly not a main topic of discussion at the Wednesday debate, despite the push by some 2020 contenders to devote a whole debate to the subject.

That leaves open the question of how much the topic will be discussed on Thursday.

-- The Hill Staff

Who will speak Spanish?

8:15 p.m.

There are weighty questions to be pondered ahead of tonight, like what kind of night Biden will have.

But, to some, the question will be who will dare speak Spanish?

Three Democratic contenders unveiled their Spanish chops. Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkePoll: 42 percent believe speaking Spanish during the debates is 'pandering' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night CNN's Van Jones on O'Rourke after debate: 'I think he's done' MORE's answer in the language even prompted a look from Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.) that promptly went viral.

The 10 appearing Thursday are not known to speak Spanish, except polyglot Buttigieg, who can speak some Spanish, in addition to Norwegian, Italian, Maltese, Arabic, Dari Persian, Norwegian and French.

Strategists warn using Spanish can be a double-edged sword: It can be welcomed as an attempt to court Latinos, but it can also backfire if seen as pandering, especially when executed poorly.

-- The Hill Staff

90 minutes out

7:25 p.m.

It's almost time for the first Democratic primary debate — again.

As another group of 10 candidates prepare to take the stage, we've got a few previews to help you prepare for what's to come.

-- The Hill Staff