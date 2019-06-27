Klobuchar campaign promotes merchandise mocking Trump

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean Klobuchar2020 Democrats celebrate Supreme Court citizenship question decision McConnell on Democratic criticism: 'I plead guilty' Supreme Court rules against Trump on census citizenship question MORE's (D-Minn.) campaign promoted merchandise Thursday mocking President Trump Donald John TrumpDalai Lama talks Trump, says European migrants should return to 'their own land' McConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection MORE.

Her campaign asked supporters to vote for their favorite of four anti-Trump merchandise designs and to donate $10 to her campaign, after which they would be sent the item that received the most votes.

Two of the choices were phone cases that knocked the president over his penchant for tweeting important information, saying "I will not conduct foreign policy by tweet" or "Alert not for conducting diplomacy."

The other two were differently-designed beer koozies that called Trump "all foam no beer."

The designs follow Klobuchar's remark during Wednesday night's Democratic debate in which she called Trump's record on bringing down pharmaceutical prices "all foam and no beer."

“He gave $100 billion in giveaways to the pharma companies,” she said. “That’s what we call at home all foam and no beer, we got nothing out of it.”

Klobuchar is among the more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.