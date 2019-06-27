Taxes take center stage in first questions at presidential debate

Taxes took center stage in the opening questions of Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.
The first question moderators asked in the Thursday's 2020 Democratic presidential debate went to Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (I-Vt.), asking him if he would raise taxes on the middle-class to pay for his proposals.
"Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in health care for what they get," said Sanders, who touted his Medicare for All, single-payer proposal.
Sanders said that he has a plan to pay for every proposal he's offered, such as canceling student debt with a tax on Wall Street trades.
Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE said that the country has "massive income inequality" and can reduce tax loopholes. He added he wants to eliminate President TrumpDonald John TrumpDalai Lama talks Trump, says European migrants should return to 'their own land' McConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection MORE's tax cuts for the wealthy.
Trump's biggest legislative accomplishment as president is a tax-cut law he signed in December 2017. But the law has never been popular, with voters feeling like the wealthy and corporations have benefited from the measure more than the middle class.
Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (D-Calif.) touted her proposal to give low- and middle-class household a tax credit of up to $6,000, or $500 per month.
"Working families need support and need to be lifted up, and frankly this economy is not working for working people," she said.
She also said that on "day one," she would repeal Trump's tax bill.
