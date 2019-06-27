Taxes take center stage in first questions at presidential debate

Taxes took center stage in the opening questions of Thursday's Democratic presidential debate.

"Yes, they will pay more in taxes, but less in health care for what they get," said Sanders, who touted his Medicare for All, single-payer proposal.

Sanders said that he has a plan to pay for every proposal he's offered, such as canceling student debt with a tax on Wall Street trades.

Trump's biggest legislative accomplishment as president is a tax-cut law he signed in December 2017. But the law has never been popular, with voters feeling like the wealthy and corporations have benefited from the measure more than the middle class.

"Working families need support and need to be lifted up, and frankly this economy is not working for working people," she said.

She also said that on "day one," she would repeal Trump's tax bill.