Buttigieg opens second night of Democratic debate with first answer in Spanish

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE opened the second night of the Democratic presidential primary debates by speaking in Spanish, following the lead of several candidates the previous night.

When asked his first question from Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz Balart, Buttigieg responded quickly in Spanish before going into an answer on the student debt crisis.

Buttigieg has made a habit of speaking multiple languages on the campaign trail. His use of Spanish during the debate follows Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerMcConnell pledges to work with Democratic president on Supreme Court vacancy Warren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Poll: 42 percent believe speaking Spanish during the debates is 'pandering' MORE (D-N.J), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas) all speaking Spanish during Wednesday night's debate.

While O’Rourke switched to Spanish in the middle of his first answer, Buttigieg opened the night in Spanish before switching to English to deliver his full answer.

He went on to say that he and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, “have six-figure student debt.”

Buttigieg made history Thursday night as the first openly gay candidate on a Democratic debate stage.