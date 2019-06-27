Harris admonishes opponents: Voters don't want 'a food fight'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (D-Calif.) cut through the noise during Thursday night's debate and admonished her opponents during a particularly heated moment between several participants, warning them that voters don't want to see a "food fight" between Democrats.

Several candidates began to speak over each other after Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellTrump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night 5 key questions ahead of Thursday's Democratic debate MORE (D-Calif.) caused a stir onstage with his mocking agreement of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE's past call for leaders to "pass the torch" to a younger generation. Harris implored her fellow Democrats to calm down.

"Hey guys, you know what? America does not want to witness a food fight. They want to know how we are going to put food on their table," she said, to applause from the crowd.

Her remarks were echoed online by celebrity chef José Andrés, who called it an "awesome way to bring order" to the unruly crowd of Democratic debate contenders.

