Biden vows to oppose any Democrat or Republican who wants to dismantle ObamaCare

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE said the fastest way to get to universal health care coverage is to build on ObamaCare and vowed to oppose any Democrat or Republican who tries to cut down the law.

"I’m against any Democrat who wants to take down ObamaCare and any Republican who wants to take it away," Biden said.

Biden, who as President Obama's vice president helped pass the Affordable Care Act through Congress, said he would not eliminate private insurance, unlike Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (D-Calif.).

He also mentioned how his two sons were injured in a car accident that killed his wife and daughter and that his elder son later died of cancer.

Biden said time is of the essence to make sure that people facing similar situations, without his resources, aren't left out in the cold.

"Urgency matters," Biden said. "There's people right now facing what I faced ... we must move now."

Biden's comments highlighted a noticeable divide among the Democratic candidates.

Sanders and Harris support "Medicare for All" and the elimination of private health insurance, while Biden and other moderates want more incremental change.