Bernie Sanders says he would move to 'rotate' Supreme Court justices if elected

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' Trump campaign official: Democratic debate a 'two-hour infomercial' for president's reelection 15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday night floated the idea of rotating Supreme Court justices to other courts to bridge the current ideological divide.

"I do not believe in packing the court," Sanders said during the second of the first two 2020 Democratic presidential debates. "We’ve got a terrible 5-4 majority conservative court right now. But I do believe constitutionally we have the power to rotate judges to other courts and that brings in new blood into the Supreme Court and a majority I hope that will understand that a woman has a right to control her own body and that corporations cannot run the United States of America."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders made the comments while addressing a question posed about what he would do as president if a conservative-led Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade, the landmark ruling that established the right to an abortion.

Sanders, an outspoken advocate of abortion rights, reiterated his stance that a woman's right to control her body was a "constitutional right."

He also promised to "never nominate any Supreme Court justice to the Supreme Court unless that justice is 100 percent clear he or she will defend will defend Roe V. Wade."

Asked by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne Maddow15.3M tune in to NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo combined for first debate The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from Democrats' first debate night Democrats' debate: a calmer, gentler move to the left MORE if Roe v. Wade was already overturned when he was president, Sanders responded by noting that his "Medicare for All" legislation would guarantee abortion rights.

This isn't the first time Sanders has offered the idea rotating Supreme Court justices.

"What may make sense is, if not term limits, then rotating judges to the appeals court as well," Sanders said at the We the People summit in Washington in April, according to CNN . "Letting them get out of the Supreme Court and bringing in new blood."

?? @BernieSanders wants to rotate SCOTUS justices to other courts? I’m missing something. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 28, 2019