Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate

President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump to allow US companies to sell products to Huawei Trump says he brought up Khashoggi murder with Saudi crown prince MORE's campaign manager celebrated a fiery exchange between Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats and Trump are all in on immigration for the 2020 election Trump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race MORE (D-Calif.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: Harris 'given too much credit' for attack on Biden The Memo: Debates reshape Democratic race Booker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' MORE during Thursday's Democratic presidential primary debate.

In a tweet, Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE joked that it was time to "put a [fork]" in Biden after Harris said onstage that it was "hurtful" to hear Biden appear to speak favorably about working with segregationist senators such as James Eastland.

"I'm gonna now direct this at Vice President Biden. I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the cause of finding common ground," Harris said Thursday night.

"But I also believe, and it is personal, and ... it was hurtful, to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputation and their careers on the issue of segregation of race in this country," Harris continued. "And it was not only that, but you also worked with them to oppose busing, and you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools. And she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

This might end up being the defining moment of #DemDebate2 — Kamala Harris attacks Joe Biden’s record on race pic.twitter.com/Jh6E784upn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2019

Biden has fought back against calls for him to apologize for comments he made about seeking common ground with Eastland and other segregationist senators during his time in the Senate in recent weeks, calls which were joined by Harris and her fellow African American senator and 2020 contender, Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker admonishes Biden for language used defending a 'kid wearing a hoodie' Florida gov signs law requiring felons to pay off fines before they can vote Biden doubles down on civil rights record after Harris rebuke MORE (D-N.J.).

The former vice president called for Booker to apologize after the New Jersey senator said that Biden himself apologize for his remarks, telling reporters at the time that Booker should "know better." Booker appeared on stage Wednesday night during the first round of this week's debates.