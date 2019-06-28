Sanders slams questions over age: Judge people by 'what their record is'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBernie Sanders says he would move to 'rotate' Supreme Court justices if elected Delaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Trump comments on Democratic debates during G-20 meeting with Merkel MORE (I-Vt.) slammed questions Thursday about whether he is too old to be president, saying the Democratic presidential candidates should be judged by their records.

“If I were to say to a younger person, you’re not qualified because you’re 35, 36, something like that, you don’t have the experience, that’s not right, I don’t think so,” the 77-year-old senator said after the second night of the first Democratic primary debates.

“Judge people by the totality of who they are, what their ideas are, what their experience is, what their record is. That’s what I think we should do,” he said.

The comments come after age played a prominent role in the debate, with Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell#PassTheTorch trends after Swalwell swipes at Biden during Democratic debate Harris admonishes opponents: Voters don't want 'a food fight' Swalwell urges Biden to 'pass the torch' to younger generation MORE (D-Calif.) calling on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record MORE, 76, to “pass the torch.”

“I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-Sen. Joe Biden. Joe Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he’s still right today,” Swalwell said.

Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetDem candidates rip Trump on China ahead of crucial trade summit Democrats whack Trump in second debate Michael Bennet taken by surprise with debate question: 'Was that directed to me?' MORE (D-Colo.) voiced similar concerns, though said he wanted a new generation of leadership since politicians have been thus far unable to tackle issues like economic inequality.

“Forty years of economic immobility in this country, and we haven’t figured out how to address it. I think it’s time for a new generation of leadership in the country, I agree with that,” Bennet said after the debate.

The two-dozen-strong primary field is hosting a diverse array of candidates, with a divide of 40 years between Sanders and 37-year-old South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Dem candidates rip Trump on China ahead of crucial trade summit Buttigieg addresses South Bend police shooting in debate MORE.