Biden campaign touts fundraising bump after first primary debate

Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record MORE’s presidential campaign touted a fundraising bump after the former vice president appeared onstage for the first Democratic primary debate Thursday night.

Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield said Biden’s campaign had its best online fundraising hour since its official launch rally in Philadelphia earlier this year.

Tonight, we had our best online fundraising hour since our rally in Philadelphia last month. Thanks #TeamJoe for your support! — Kate Bedingfield (@KBeds) June 28, 2019

Biden has swiftly emerged as the crowded primary field’s front-runner, topping every national poll since his campaign announcement and hauling in millions of dollars in campaign funds. He raked in $6.3 million in the first 24 hours after launching his White House bid, topping the first-day hauls of every other Democratic candidate.

His front-runner status made him a top target for the nine other Democrats onstage with him Thursday, leading to a heated exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate MORE (D-Calif.) over his stance on issues of race.

Biden also at one point said the National Rifle Association is “not the enemy” and was forced to defend his vote for the Iraq War.