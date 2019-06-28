California man accused of walking on stage during debate prep arrested: report

A man accused of walking onstage during preparations for the first Democratic debate in Miami on Wednesday was arrested.

Austin Ogg, 30, was charged with trespassing and appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Thursday, according to CBS Miami.

Ogg tried to enter the Adrienne Arsht Center where the debates were held without credentials but was halted by a staff member, police told the TV station. He was told not to return according to authorities.

Later, he was able to enter the building by telling a security guard that he needed to use the restroom and remained in the restroom for about an hour, according to the news outlet.

Officers said that when he exited, he went to the auditorium where candidates were on the stage. Witnesses reportedly said that Ogg walked on stage and attempted to speak, but that security removed him.

He was being held on a $1,000 bond.

Twenty of the more than two candidates competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination debated onstage in Miami this week.