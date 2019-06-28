Harris campaign sells 'That Little Girl Was Me' shirts after debate confrontation with Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential campaign team is selling "That Little Girl Was Me" shirts with a picture of a young Harris after the candidate discussed being part of the second class to integrate her public school during Thursday night's Democratic debate.

The black T-shirt contains an image of a young Harris, which she tweeted after the debate. It says "KamalaHarris.org" on the back and sells for between $29.99 and $32.99 depending on sizing.

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

During Thursday night's debate, Harris challenged former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Biden pushes back on Obama's climate record MORE, the front-runner in most polls, over his comments about working with segregationist senators and his record on civil rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

She accused him of working with the lawmakers to oppose busing black students to schools attended by mostly white students.

"You also worked with them to oppose busing, and you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools," she said Thursday, talking to Biden. "And she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me."

Biden said that Harris “mischaracterized my position across the board."

Sen. Kamala Harris discusses race and calls out Joe Biden for opposing busing. "It cannot be an intellectual debate among Democrats," she says, "we have to take it seriously." #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/43Nzspluio — CNBC (@CNBC) June 28, 2019

Harris and Biden are among more than two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination and 20 who appeared on the debate stage this week.

Pundits overwhelmingly thought Harris had a strong night, asserting herself as a major player in the White House race.