Harris clarifies private insurance stance: 'No, no' I don't think it should be eliminated

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris spikes in Google search after Biden confrontation Trump campaign manager gloats after Biden-Harris exchange during Democrats' debate Harris attacks Biden's record on civil rights in debate MORE (D-Calif.) on Friday clarified her stance on health insurance, saying she doesn't support eliminating private insurers after appearing to back just that during the Democratic primary debate on Thursday.

Asked in an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday if she believed private insurance should be eliminated in the U.S., she clarified: "No, no. I do not."

Harris raised her hand Thursday night when the panel was asked by moderator Lester Holt who supported eliminating private insurance in favor of a government-run health care plan.

Sen. Kamala Harris clarifies her position on eliminating private insurance in the US, following her response at #DemDebate. pic.twitter.com/TQImTGKnWe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 28, 2019

Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBernie Sanders says he would move to 'rotate' Supreme Court justices if elected Delaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Trump comments on Democratic debates during G-20 meeting with Merkel MORE (I-Vt.) were the only candidates on the stage to raise their hands, but Harris said Friday she misunderstood the question.

"The question was would you give up for private insurance for that option and I said yes," Harris said Friday.

"You heard it differently than others then," a "Morning Joe" panelist replied.

"Probably, because that's what I heard," she said.

Harris has waffled on the issue of private insurance for months.

She's a co-sponsor of Sanders’s “Medicare for All” bill, which would make it illegal for private companies to offer plans that cover the same benefits as the government’s.

Sanders’s plan would cover every medically necessary service, including dental, vision and long-term care for people with disabilities. That would leave little room for private insurers to cover anything except cosmetic surgery, Sanders said on MSNBC in April.

Harris has seized on this technicality in the past to argue that Medicare for All wouldn't eliminate private insurance and that "supplemental coverage" would still exist.

Excluding Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders, Harris, Biden only Dem debaters to favor eliminating private health insurance Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids — What to watch for in tonight's debate | Warren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' | Gottlieb elected to Pfizer board | Democrats investigate Trump Medicaid changes Warren, Booker, Castro see favorability jump after first Democratic debate: poll MORE (D-Mass.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDelaney mocks Democrats at second debate: 'These people are terrible at interrupting' Sanders, Harris, Biden only Dem debaters to favor eliminating private health insurance Overnight Health Care — Sponsored by Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids — What to watch for in tonight's debate | Warren uses debate stage to embrace 'Medicare for All' | Gottlieb elected to Pfizer board | Democrats investigate Trump Medicaid changes MORE, along with Sanders, were the only candidates to say during the Democratic primary debates that they support eliminating private insurance in favor of a government run plan.

Updated at 9:14 a.m.