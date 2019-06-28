Castro sees strongest fundraising day post-Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro saw the strongest fundraising day of his campaign after his appearance in the Democratic debates this week.

The former Housing and Urban Development secretary received an increase of nearly three times his previous best fundraising day following his Wednesday night debate performance, his campaign said in a Friday statement. He also received nearly three times the number of donations.

Over Wednesday and Thursday, the campaign raised 3,266 percent more money than it had the previous two days, according to the statement.

Castro had a heated exchange with former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCastro sees strongest fundraising day post-Democratic debate Live coverage: 2020 candidates face off in second night of Democratic debates On The Money: House sends Trump border aid bill after Pelosi caves | McConnell dismisses one-year stopgap floated by White House | Mnuchin pushing Trump to put Secret Service under Treasury control MORE over O'Rourke's opposition to Castro's proposal to remove a statute making illegal border crossing a federal crime during the debate.

“I think that you should do your homework on this issue,” Castro said during the exchange Wednesday night.

A FiveThirtyEight analysis found that Castro's approval rating increased more than that of anyone else who shared the stage with him on Wednesday.

Castro is among the more than two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.